Kuleba Calls On G7 Countries To Swiftly Move Forward With Decisions On Frozen Russian Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting with his G7 counterparts in Munich, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba called for a swift decision to confiscate frozen Russian assets and use them for Ukraine's recovery and defense.

“I attended the G7 ministerial meeting in Munich to thank the Italian Presidency and all G7 partners for their strong support for Ukraine. I urged G7 colleagues to swiftly move forward with decisions regarding the confiscation of frozen Russian assets and their use for Ukraine's recovery and defense. Russia must pay,” Kuleba said in a post on the social network X .

He thanked colleagues for reaffirming that additional military aid is on its way to Ukraine and that the G7 remains committed to providing what Ukrainian defenders need on the front lines.

“In this regard, we paid special attention to artillery ammunition and air defense. I also suggested ways for G7 countries to respond to Alexei Navalny's murder,” Kuleba said.

As reported, the international security conference is currently being held in Munich, Germany. Leading world politicians, representatives of international organizations, as well as members of the public and scientific community are discussing the most pressing global issues of our time.

