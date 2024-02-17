Commencement Of Working Visit In The State Of Qatar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAJIKISTAN, February 17 - On February 17, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived on a working visit in the city of Doha, State of Qatar.

At Doha International Airport, the high-ranking guest – President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon was received with special respect and sincerity by the Minister of Sports and Youth of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Ahmed Al-Thani, and other officials.