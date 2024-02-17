Sandeep Marwah Honors Ayodhya Ki Ramleela Team With Prestigious Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, bestowed honors upon the esteemed team behind the renowned production of Ayodhya Ki Ramleela. The occasion, held at Hotel Le Meridien and organized by Subhash Malik and Shubham Malik, served as a platform to celebrate the timeless lessons of righteousness and virtue portrayed in the epic Ramayana.



Addressing the cast and crew, Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized the enduring message of the triumph of good over evil, as exemplified by the legendary tale of Shri Ramaï¿1⁄2s victory over the nefarious Ravana. He underscored the importance of righteousness and truth, highlighting the virtues of wisdom, justice, and mercy that define true humanity.



Drawing parallels from the teachings of the Ramayana, Dr. Marwah emphasized the significance of ethical conduct and the pursuit of righteousness. He reiterated the age-old adage that wealth devoid of ethics is akin to a well without water, emphasizing the intrinsic value of moral integrity.



In recognition of their exemplary contributions to the portrayal of these timeless values on stage, Dr. Sandeep Marwah and Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament from North East Delhi, presented awards to each member of the Drama Unit. Their encouragement and motivation aimed to inspire the team to deliver even more powerful performances in the days ahead.



The ceremony served as a testament to the enduring relevance of ancient wisdom in contemporary society and celebrated the dedication and talent of the Ayodhya Ki Ramleela team in bringing these timeless stories to life.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143