Azerbaijan Army Chief Of General Staff Inspects Process Of Commando Training (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The First Deputy
Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan
Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, the Commander of the Land
Forces, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev, and other high-ranking
officials of the Ministry visited one of the commando military
units, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Chief of the General Staff met with the command staff of the
military unit, delivered to them the tasks set by the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed
Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and gave relevant instructions.
The Chief of the General Staff inquired about the daily
activities of the military unit, the state of combat readiness, and
service conditions. It was reported that the necessary conditions
have been created to increase the level of professionalism of the
servicemen and to fulfill tasks in difficult conditions, and
various measures are underway.
Then, Colonel General Karim Valiyev watched the practical
classes of the commandos on combat and special training in high
mountainous terrain and severe winter conditions. The importance of
increasing the intensity of exercises and classes to maintain the
commandos' high-level combat readiness was noted.
To accurately and timely accomplish the tasks set to the military
unit, the command staff was assigned specific tasks to further
improve the quality of exercises and classes.
