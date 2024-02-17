35 Local Industrial Companies Participate In Gulfood 2024 In Dubai

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 17 (Petra) - 35 Jordanian companies specialized in food industries are taking part in Gulfood 2024, the world's largest annual food and beverage trade exhibition, in DubaiThe Jordan Exporters Association (JEA) is coordinating Jordan's participation in the event, which will open next Monday at Dubai World Trade Center.The JEA's President, Ahmed Khudari, said the five-day exhibition is a key annual trade event specializing in the food and beverage sector in the world.In a statement Saturday, he noted JEA is coordinating local participation in the exhibition for the 20th consecutive time, while Jordanian pavilion will be held on an area of 700 square meters and will be opened by Head of Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, Fathi Jaghbir.Khudari pointed out that Jordanian companies participating in the exhibition specialize in industries of juice, red and white meat, dairy products, dates, spices, sweets, and others.Additionally, he noted JEA aims to enable Jordanian industrial exports, enhance their competitiveness in export markets, promote companies' products, and learn about the latest developments in the food manufacturing field.The exhibition represents a "strong" opportunity for Jordanian companies to display their products, which would help forge "solid" partnerships with suppliers, distributors, importers and merchants from various countries across the world, he pointed out.He also called on Jordanian companies to seize the opportunity to promote their products and benefit from the broad global participation, adding that Jordanian food industry has a "strong" opportunity to compete, given its "high" quality.During the current year, he stressed that the JEA will work to diversify participation of exporters in foreign exhibitions operating in various industrial sector products, especially food, chemicals, cosmetics, and Dead Sea products, in addition to providing all capabilities to support businesswomen.Khudari said growth in industrial exports will reflect "positively" on the national economy and the desired economic growth rates, maintaining pace of its rise, generating more job opportunities, attracting new investments to the industrial sector, and supporting the Kingdom's foreign currency reserves.