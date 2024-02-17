Retirees Form Team To Stay Physically Active At Aspire Park

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A citizen has formed a sports group consisting of retirees and young individuals to engage in training and sports exercises after the morning prayer in Aspire Park, with the aim of adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Led by citizen Hussein Abdullah Al-Ansari, the team organized various sports activities and exercises on National Sports Day, in addition to walking along the Aspire Park track.

The training sessions lasted for two hours. Al-Ansari stated in his interview with the Arabic newspaper Al Sharq that the team members are cohesive and unified, regularly gathering to engage in sports activities, highlighting that practicing sports collectively reflects social cohesion, a sense of camaraderie, and friendship.

Al-Ansari also pointed out that they always come together on various occasions, adding that it is beneficial for human health, especially for retirees and the elderly, as it provides them with vitality and activity, occupying their leisure time in a beneficial and meaningful way.