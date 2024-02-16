Ten-Year-Old Child Suspected To Have Been Raped And Murdered

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

A 10-year-old child is suspected to have been abducted, raped and murdered in Talaimannar.

The Police said the child was reported missing and an investigation had been launched to locate the child.

The body of the child was found, Friday, and a 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion.

According to reports, the child had gone to a nearby shop but hadn't returned home for a long time.

Relatives of the child had gone looking for the girl as she had not returned home but could not find her.

Following investigations launched by the Police, the body of the child was fund in a plot of land.

It was believed the suspect had lured to the child to his house and raped her and later murdered her.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)