Congress Will Win Elections In Haryana And J&K: Sachin Pilot

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 13 (IANS) General Secretary and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Sachin Pilot on Friday expressed confidence, saying that Congress will win the Assembly in Haryana and as well as in J&K.

“Congress and its alliance partners will form the with a huge majority in Haryana and in J&K as well,” the former Deputy Chief Minister told persons in Jodhpur.

He said that the BJP has been in power in Haryana for 10 years.“At the last moment, they changed the Chief Minister in Haryana, which means that they accepted defeat. We will form the government with a huge majority in Haryana. People in Haryana will give a historic majority to the Congress,” he said.

He added that the INDIA bloc is a national alliance which is moving ahead continuously.“We gave one seat to the Communist Party in Haryana as well. This shows that Congress knows how to take everyone along,” he said.

The former Deputy Chief Minister said that elections are also to be held in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.“The BJP has claimed to conduct one nation one election but we haven't been able to do so. Many by-elections are yet to be held in Rajasthan as well as in Uttar Pradesh which also have not been announced yet,” he said.

Praising the role of Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), he said that after the Lok Sabha election results were announced a new reality has dawned before the country.

“I am happy that Rahul Gandhi accepted the Congress party's request to become the LoP. The way he is holding the government accountable reflects a changed environment in the country. Whenever the BJP is on the back foot, they directly target the LoP now,” he said.

He added that the Union government has made it a habit to oppose and accuse the LoP.

“The Congress workers have been energised. I can feel on the ground that politics is changing,” he said.

Pilot also questioned why Rajasthan did not get its due share in budget announcements, asking what mistake the people of Rajasthan committed that they have been left out of the budget.

“Our state's only mistake is that the BJP lost 11 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.” the former Chief Minister said.