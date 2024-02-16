President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Johann David Wadephul

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met
with Johann David Wadephul, the Deputy Chairman of the Christian
Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) parliamentary
group for foreign, security and defense policy in the German
Bundestag, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for
Relations with the States of the Southern Caucasus, in Munich, as
per Wadephul`s request, Azernews reports.
