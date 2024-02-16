Azercell Enhances Azercell Business App To Elevate Customer Experience!

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leading mobile operator simplifies corporate
number management with the latest app update.
The leading mobile operator is thrilled to announce the
expansion of self-service features in its“Azercell Business” app.
The updated platform offers quick, easy, and convenient management
options of corporate numbers for designated contact persons.
Dedicated to making digital innovations accessible to all, the
company introduces significant innovation within this platform.
Thus, visually impaired people can now easily benefit from the
application by activating the "TalkBack" function on Android
devices or "VoiceOver" on iPhones.
At the same time, integrating corporate-centric features and
innovative design within one platform, the renewed "Azercell
Business" offers a host of new services, including:
"Dark Mode" for enhanced user experience. Access to payment history and filtering options. Access to the“Paycell” history and filtering options. Access to call forwarding services. Access to "Gizlicell"/"Gizletcell" services. Notification manager: subscribers can activate/delete incoming
notifications, mark them as "read," enable/disable notifications,
etc. Access to sample letters required for various operations on
corporate numbers. Access to a digital journal featuring exclusive offers and the
latest updates. Opportunity to share and download information
directly from the journal. "Help and Support" section for connecting with dedicated
support for corporate subscribers and online customer services,
access to ready FAQs.
The“Azercell Business” platform places the utmost importance on
safeguarding customer data and ensuring secure transactions. The
latest encryption technology protects all messages, payment
details, files, and shared data within the application. The digital
platform supports Azerbaijani, Russian, and English languages to
cater to a diverse user base.
Azercell Business is now available for free download on
AppStor ,
Google Pla , and
AppGaller .
Explore all the features of the application by visiting the
Azercell Busines page.
