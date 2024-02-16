Iran's Exit From South Caucasus Is Not On Agenda, Expert Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova
Under the burden of economic problems and sanctions, Iran has
decided to close its land borders with neighbouring countries. The
Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force, Brigadier General
Kioumars Heydari, informed Iran's local media about this. In his
statement, the Iranian general noted that Iran has expressed its
intention not to interfere in the territories of neighbouring
countries. He said that this decision is within the will of the
Iranian authorities.
It should be noted that some time ago there was a conflict
between Iran and Pakistan in the border area called Bolochistan.
Iran conducted a series of missile strikes in Pakistan, asserting
that it had targeted militants of the Baloch group Jaish ul-Adl in
the Pakistani province of Balochistan. This attack occurred one day
after a similar series of Iranian missile strikes in Iraq and
Syria, which the Iranian government had stated were in response to
the Kerman bombings by the Islamic State on January 3. Pakistan's
government condemned the strikes as an "unprovoked violation" of
Pakistani airspace and stated that two children had been
killed.
However, the closing of Iran's borders with other states, for
example with Azerbaijan and Armenia in the South Caucasus, has
aroused certain interests.
While investigating the issue, political scientist Sadraddin
Soltan told Azernews that the Iranian government
intends to expand its military influence in the provinces. The
expert added that Iran also aims to prevent any countermeasures
against the government.
"The Iranian authorities are expanding their military presence
in the provinces. This will also be aimed at preventing protests
and demonstrations against the authorities in the regions."
S. Soltan added that Iran's closing of borders and the
mobilisation of military forces are related to the elimination of
the unstable situation inside.
"Iran's preparation to close its land borders can be considered
as a security measure of the authorities, because recently there
have been a number of armed attacks and clashes inside Iran. For
example, the incident that took place in the south of the country,
in the province of Kerman, and the armed incidents in the border
region of Iran with Pakistan and Afghanistan can be recalled."
As mentioned earlier, Iran's closing of borders with neighboring
countries in the South Caucasus has attracted certain interests.
The expert expressed a different attitude in his answer. Sadraddin
Soltan said that closing Iran's borders has nothing to do with the
region.
"As for the relations between Armenia and Iran, Iran's
activities on the border with this country will continue. Iran's
exit from the South Caucasus is not on the agenda. However, Iran
may strengthen control of military forces on the border with
Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkiye," the expert added.
