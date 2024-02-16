Iran's Exit From South Caucasus Is Not On Agenda, Expert Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Under the burden of economic problems and sanctions, Iran has decided to close its land borders with neighbouring countries. The Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force, Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari, informed Iran's local media about this. In his statement, the Iranian general noted that Iran has expressed its intention not to interfere in the territories of neighbouring countries. He said that this decision is within the will of the Iranian authorities.

It should be noted that some time ago there was a conflict between Iran and Pakistan in the border area called Bolochistan. Iran conducted a series of missile strikes in Pakistan, asserting that it had targeted militants of the Baloch group Jaish ul-Adl in the Pakistani province of Balochistan. This attack occurred one day after a similar series of Iranian missile strikes in Iraq and Syria, which the Iranian government had stated were in response to the Kerman bombings by the Islamic State on January 3. Pakistan's government condemned the strikes as an "unprovoked violation" of Pakistani airspace and stated that two children had been killed.

However, the closing of Iran's borders with other states, for example with Azerbaijan and Armenia in the South Caucasus, has aroused certain interests.

While investigating the issue, political scientist Sadraddin Soltan told Azernews that the Iranian government intends to expand its military influence in the provinces. The expert added that Iran also aims to prevent any countermeasures against the government.

"The Iranian authorities are expanding their military presence in the provinces. This will also be aimed at preventing protests and demonstrations against the authorities in the regions."

S. Soltan added that Iran's closing of borders and the mobilisation of military forces are related to the elimination of the unstable situation inside.

"Iran's preparation to close its land borders can be considered as a security measure of the authorities, because recently there have been a number of armed attacks and clashes inside Iran. For example, the incident that took place in the south of the country, in the province of Kerman, and the armed incidents in the border region of Iran with Pakistan and Afghanistan can be recalled."

As mentioned earlier, Iran's closing of borders with neighboring countries in the South Caucasus has attracted certain interests. The expert expressed a different attitude in his answer. Sadraddin Soltan said that closing Iran's borders has nothing to do with the region.

"As for the relations between Armenia and Iran, Iran's activities on the border with this country will continue. Iran's exit from the South Caucasus is not on the agenda. However, Iran may strengthen control of military forces on the border with Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkiye," the expert added.