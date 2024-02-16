Enemy Shells Village In Kharkiv Region, Civilian Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed and another was injured as a result of artillery shelling of the village of Vovchanski Khutory in the Kharkiv region.

The press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The investigation established that on February 16, at about 12:20 p.m., the Russian Armed Forces fired artillery at the village of Vovchanski Khutory in the Chuhuiv district. A 52-year-old man was killed and another civilian was injured," the statement reads.

It is noted that residential buildings were damaged in the village.

The Prosecutor's Office also reported that on the evening of February 15, Russian soldiers shelled the village of Yurchenkove in the Chuhuiv district. The buildings of an agricultural enterprise were damaged.

Pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been opened.

As reported, on February 13, Russians shelled a market in the border town of Vovchansk. A woman was killed and another was injured.