Brazil’S Lula Attends Event With Comoro, Djibouti Leaders

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – In his trip to Africa, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva participated on Friday (16) in meetings with leaders of the continent and the event“Climate finance for agriculture and food security: Implementation of the Nairobi Declaration and outcomes of the UNFCCC COP28” in capital city Addis Ababa. (Pictured, Lula and Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed.)

The Nairobi Declaration is a result from the Africa Climate Summit held in Kenya's capital city in September 2023 and represents the basis for Africa's common position on investment to promote the sustainable use of Africa's natural assets including agriculture.

The event was held by the FAO and supported by the government of Uganda. It was attended by presidents and heads of state of Angola, Brazil, Djibouti, Comoro, Mozambique, Kenya, and Uganda, as well as representatives from the Africa Climate Summit, FAO, other U.N. agencies, and local civil society.

This Friday's program also included a floral offering in tribute of the fallen heroes in the Battle of Adwa, followed by Lula's visit to the Adwa Victory Memorial.

On Saturday (17), Lula participates as guest of the 37th Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government that will also be attended by the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. According to information from the Brazilian President's Office, a meeting between Lula and Palestine's Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh is scheduled for Saturday.

The trip by Lula to the African continent started Wednesday (14) with Egypt, where Lula remained until Thursday (15) and was welcomed by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. From Egypt, the Brazilian president went on to Ethiopia. Accompanying Lula are first lady Janja da Silva, deputy chief advisor Audo Faleiro and a retinue of ministers – Anielle Franco, of Racial Equality; Luciana Santos, of Science, Technology and Innovation; Silvio Almeida, of Human Rights; Mauro Vieira, of Foreign Affairs; Wellington Dias, of Social Development and Fight against Hunger; and Vinicius Marques de Carvalho, of the Comptroller General of the Union.

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

Ricardo Stuckert/PR

