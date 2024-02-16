Indian Visa For Comoros, Cook Islands, Ivory Coast, Czech And Djibouti Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR COMORIAN CITIZENS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 16th February 2024, Visitors from all over the world come to India to see the country's natural wonders, which include the highest mountain range in the north as well as the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. Rather than visiting embassies or consulates, Comoros visitors can now apply online for the latest travel visa, the India e-Visa. Citizens of 169 countries, including Comoros, can apply for India e-Visas. Cormorans can travel to India for a variety of reasons by obtaining one of four types of Indian e-Visas. Cormorants can visit India as tourists by obtaining an Indian e-Tourist visa. A 30-day tourist visa allows you to enter India twice and stay for 30 days from the date you arrive. It is good for one month after it is issued. You can apply for a long-term e-tourist visa if you want to remain longer for pleasure or to visit relatives/friends. Cormoran visitors can also obtain a one-year or five-year tourist visa. A 1-year e Tourist visa is valid for one year from the date of issuance and allows for a continuous stay of up to 90 days with multiple entrances into India. The 5-year e Tourist visa is valid for 05 years from the date of issuance. You may enter the nation as many times as you choose, but each stay must be no longer than 90 days. Once tourists understand the requirements, they can easily apply for an e-travel clearance for India from the comfort of their own home.

INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR COMORIAN CITIZENS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months when entering the country.

A digital-style photo of the applicants' faces.

A valid email address to receive the Indian eVisa in their Inbox. A valid credit/debit card to pay for the Indian eVisa application.

