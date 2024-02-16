Qatar Defeat Saudi Arabia In Friendly Tournament Opener

Qatar basketball team secured a well-deserved 71-69 victory over Saudi Arabia in the first match of the Qatar International Friendly Basketball Championship yesterday. The four-day tournament is being held at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall, with the participation of six teams: Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Central African Republic, and Jordan.

