Autostore Introduces 'World's First' Pickupport In Collaboration With Element Logic Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) AutoStore , a specialist in automated storage and retrieval systems, has unveiled what it says is“the world's first in-store solution equipped with an AutoStore PickUpPort”.

The system enables“fully automatic delivery of goods to customers”, and is now operational at thansen's brand-new store in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The“cutting-edge technology” is made possible through AutoStore, in collaboration with its partner, Element Logic .

Founded in 1991 in Denmark, thansen specializes in delivering spare parts, equipment for vehicles, camping gear, and recreational equipment across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Germany.

The new store near Copenhagen sets the stage for a groundbreaking customer experience. Founder and CEO at thansen, Bent Jensen, envisions a future where customers can buy and pick up goods at any time of the day, without queues or fixed opening hours.

