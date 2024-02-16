UK Creates International Fund To Combat Climate Change In Central Asia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 16. The UK has created an international fund dedicated to climate change issues in Central Asia, said British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach, Trend reports.

She made the remark during a meeting with the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov.

According to her, within the fund, the UK will provide support to five countries in the region to combat the negative effects of climate change. The British side is also ready to cooperate with the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

At the same time, Kathy Leach noted that the UK intends to interact with Kazakhstan not only within the framework of regional but also bilateral cooperation.

In turn, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov outlined three priority areas of bilateral cooperation. "This is work with the Research Institute for the Study of the Caspian Sea, the exchange of experience and attraction of experts from the UK, as well as postgraduate education for students of technical specialties and personnel in the field of water diplomacy," he said.

Kathy Leach pointed out that the British side is ready to train masters and doctors of philosophy within the framework of the Bolashak educational program. Kathy Leach also suggested considering the possibility of launching joint double-degree education programs.

In addition, representatives of the British delegation expressed their readiness to invite to Kazakhstan world-class experts in the fields of hydrogeology, irrigation, glacier studies, etc.