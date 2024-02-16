UK Creates International Fund To Combat Climate Change In Central Asia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 16. The UK has
created an international fund dedicated to climate change issues in
Central Asia, said British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach,
Trend reports.
She made the remark during a meeting with the Minister of Water
Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov.
According to her, within the fund, the UK will provide support
to five countries in the region to combat the negative effects of
climate change. The British side is also ready to cooperate with
the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.
At the same time, Kathy Leach noted that the UK intends to
interact with Kazakhstan not only within the framework of regional
but also bilateral cooperation.
In turn, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov outlined three priority areas of
bilateral cooperation. "This is work with the Research Institute
for the Study of the Caspian Sea, the exchange of experience and
attraction of experts from the UK, as well as postgraduate
education for students of technical specialties and personnel in
the field of water diplomacy," he said.
Kathy Leach pointed out that the British side is ready to train
masters and doctors of philosophy within the framework of the
Bolashak educational program. Kathy Leach also suggested
considering the possibility of launching joint double-degree
education programs.
In addition, representatives of the British delegation expressed
their readiness to invite to Kazakhstan world-class experts in the
fields of hydrogeology, irrigation, glacier studies, etc.
