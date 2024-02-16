Azerbaijan Reveals Volume Of Kazakh, Turkmen Oil Transported Via BTC In January

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 16. The
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline transported 430,800 tons of
Turkmen and Kazakh oil in January 2024, Trend reports.
Data from the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan shows
that this figure is 17.3 percent of the total volume of oil
transported through the pipeline during the reporting period.
The total volume of oil transported through the
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in January 2024 amounted to 2.48
million tons. The remaining 82.7 percent (2.05 million tons) of the
total volume of oil supplied through this pipeline was Azerbaijani
oil.
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan accounted for 76 percent of the 3.28 million
tons of oil transported through Azerbaijan's main oil pipelines
during the reporting period of 2023.
Currently, the BTC pipeline transports mainly crude oil from
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and condensate from Shah Deniz. In addition,
volumes of oil and condensate from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan
continue to be transported via the BTC.
