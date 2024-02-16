EBRD To Grant Loan To Kyrgyz Bank To Promote Green Economy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 16. The European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a
senior loan of $4 million to Demir Kyrgyz International Bank (DKIB)
under Kyrgyzstan's Green Economy Financing Facility (KyrSEFF III),
Trend reports.
The loan, with a 4-year term including a 1-year grace period,
will be used to finance projects promoting energy efficiency,
renewable energy, a circular economy, and climate resilience in the
country.
The funds obtained will be lent to sub-borrowers, who will have
the option to withdraw funds in either Kyrgyz soms or US dollars.
This transaction is expected to enhance DKIB's ability to finance
energy and water efficiency projects, thereby contributing to the
development of a more competitive financial sector in the
country.
Sub-projects will be selected based on the technical and
financial eligibility criteria outlined in the policy statement for
KyrSEFF III. All proceeds will be dedicated to investments in
transitioning to a green economy.
So far, the EBRD has offered DIKB a diverse array of debt
products, such as loans for SMEs, energy efficiency, and mortgages,
along with trade finance financing. The total funding provided has
surpassed $50 million.
Meanwhile, within the framework of KyrSEFF III, EBRD plans to
offer up to $50 million to qualifying participating financial
institutions (PFIs) in Kyrgyzstan.
KyrSEFF III will help Kyrgyzstan shift towards a sustainable,
low-carbon, and climate-resilient economy. The aim is to avoid
locking the country into a path that relies heavily on carbon
emissions, making it vulnerable to climate change and environmental
damage.
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107859846
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.