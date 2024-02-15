NEPCO, Jerusalem Electricity Company Sign New Deal To Increase Power Supply

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) Director Amjad Rawashdeh, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jerusalem Electricity Company Hisham Omari signed an agreement on Thursday to enhance shared electrical connectivity and increase the capacity of the Ramah Power Station.

The signing ceremony was attended by Jordan's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, Head of the Palestinian Energy Authority Dhafer Melhem and Secretary-General of the Ministry Amani Al Azzam, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The agreement entails establishing an electrical connection at 132 kV, aiming to amplify the electric power supplied to the Palestinian side and provide larger quantities of electrical energy.



According to the agreement, technical committees will be formed to study connection options at 132 kV and 400 kV and devise the necessary action plan.

In August 2006, both sides signed an agreement for electrical power supply, which aimed to supply electric loads under the Jerusalem Electricity Company with an electrical capacity of 20-30 MW through the Sweimeh Transformation Station.

In May 2021, the two sides signed an agreement for the first phase of the Al Rama Transformation Station with an 80 megavolt ampere transformer.



This agreement aimed to raise the quantity of electricity exported from Jordan to Palestine from 40MW to 80MW, with the export of electricity commencing in mid-July 2022.