Anti-Valentines Week 2024: Slap Day To Kick Day, Here Is The Full List Of 7 Anti-Love Days

Valentine's Day, also known as Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is an annual event on February 14 dedicated to expressing unconditional love for that person. Couples start celebrating Valentine's Week a week ahead, exchanging cards and flowers, and spending quality time together to commemorate their profound bond. Couples happily celebrate themed days, from Rose Day to Propose Day, expressing their love uniquely.

As the love-filled week concludes, a new phase begins Anti-Valentine's Week. It begins right after Valentine's Day and is the polar opposite of the feeling of love. Anti-Valentine's Week is celebrated for seven days by those who are single or have just broken up. It begins on February 15 and runs until February 21. See below for a comprehensive list of the days following this week.



Anti-Valentine's Week 2024: Complete List

Slap Day 2024 is the first day of Anti-Valentine's Week. Every year, on February 15, Slap Day is observed. The day allows all the bereaved to smack their ex-partners for all the agony they caused them.

Kick Day: Following Slap Day, the following day on the list is Kick Day, which is observed on February 16th each year. This day helps you to remove your ex's memories and the toxins they brought into your life. Get rid of any presents or memories you have for them.

Perfume Day: The third day of Anti-Valentines Week, after Kick Day, on February 17. Today is all about yourself. Get rid of all the old negativity by wearing that great scent.

Flirting Day: On

February 18, is the fourth day of Anti-Valentines Week. This day is for all singles to go on, take risks, and approach the person they've had a long-standing crush on. Express your feelings to someone you like.



Confession Day:

The fifth day of Anti-Valentine Week. It falls on February 19th. The day allows you to express your sentiments to someone you care about or to those you have previously wounded. Simply apologising for your sentiments can help you become a better person.

Missing Day: This is the sixth day of Anti-Valentine's Week. It falls on February 20. Those who miss their ex-partners and want to express their feelings commemorate this day.

Breakup Day: February 21 marks the end of Anti-Valentine Week. This day permits you to stop the unhealthy relationship from which you have been suffering for so long.

