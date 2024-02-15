Turkmenistan Offers Potential Of Turkmenbashi International Seaport

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 15. Turkmenistan discussed with regional partners the role of the
Turkmenbashi International Seaport as a transit hub for Central
Asian exports, Trend reports.
According to the Maritime and River Transport Agency of
Turkmenistan (Turkmendenizderyayollary), this topic was discussed
during a roundtable organized by the 'Turkmen Logistics'
Association and CILT Central Asia, with the support of USAID's
Trade Central Asia program.
In particular, the round table was attended by exporters,
shippers, forwarders, carriers, logistics companies from Central
Asian countries, representatives of the Agency for Transport and
Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, the
'Turkmendenizderyayollary' Agency, the Transport and Logistics
Center of Turkmenistan JSC, the Ministry of Transport of
Tajikistan, the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission, the Ministry
of Transport of Uzbekistan, as well as regional industry
associations.
During the round table, the parties discussed practical issues
of cargo transportation, including transportation through the
Turkmenbashi International Seaport, the schedule and rates of
transportation, forwarding services, logistics services, paperwork,
and transit procedures.
The purpose of the event is to raise awareness about the
services provided by the Turkmenbashi seaport, increase transit
traffic through it, and familiarize participants with alternative
cargo transportation routes, which will expand trade relations
between Central Asian countries and other countries.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has been actively developing the
shipping sector in recent years, seeking to strengthen its economy
and transport infrastructure.
Public investments are aimed at modernizing ports, acquiring
modern vessels, and expanding the network of transport routes.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107856434
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.