KUNA Chief, Foreign Ambassadors Discuss Media Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr. Fatma Al-Salem held separate meetings with foreign Ambassadors, discussing ways to boost media cooperation.

During her meetings with South Korean Ambassador to Kuwait Chung Byung-ha and Canadian Ambassador Aliya Mawani at KUNA's headquarters, Dr. Al-Salem affirmed the agency's interest to boost cooperation with media entities in both respective countries.

The cooperation would built bridges of mutual understand and bring people in the world together, she affirmed.

On his part, the South Korean Ambassador commended the deep-rooted relations with the State of Kuwait, pointing out that this year coincided with the 60th anniversary of the first shipment of oil from Kuwait to Korea.

He affirmed that his country was keen on boosting relations with Kuwait especially within the cultural, media, and technological domains.

He commended KUNA for being one of the most trustworthy media entities in Kuwait and the region.

On her part, Canadian Ambassador Mawani touted the longstanding relations linking Kuwait and Canada.

She expressed interest in contributing to boosting media cooperation between the two sides, stressing the importance of coupling such cooperation with the latest technologies used in such fields including Artificial Intelligence (AI). (end)

