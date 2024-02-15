Sri Lanka Sweeps Afghanistan 3-0 In ODI Series

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Sri Lanka clinched a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the third and final ODI, completing a dominant 3-0 whitewash of the series.

Pathum Nissanka's remarkable century in the final match propelled him to the top of the run-scorer chart in the three-match series, amassing a total of 346 runs.

Nissanka's stellar performance included a spectacular 101-ball 118, earning him the distinction of being the fastest Sri Lankan to reach 2,000 ODI runs, achieving the milestone in just 52 games.

Despite commendable efforts from Rahmat Shah and Azmatullah Omarzai, along with a fiery start from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan faltered in the latter stages, losing 6 wickets for 43 runs and being bowled out for 266.

Looking ahead, Afghanistan will aim to secure at least one victory in the upcoming T20I stage of the tour, following the conclusion of the Test and ODI matches.

The T20I series is scheduled to take place from February 17 to 21 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, providing Afghanistan with another opportunity to showcase their skills.

Ahead of the T20Is, the Afghanistan Cricket Board's National Selection Committee announced the squad, with Ibrahim Zadran named as captain in the absence of Rashid Khan due to ongoing recovery from back surgery.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman's absence from the squad, resulting from a hand injury prior to the ODI series, presents a challenge for Afghanistan's bowling lineup.

Mohammad Saleem Safi's exclusion due to a hamstring strain opens the door for Wafadar Momand's return to the squad, providing additional depth to Afghanistan's pace attack.

Chief Selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil emphasized the importance of this stage of the tour in preparing for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, aiming to form a balanced squad consisting of both experienced players and promising talents.

The Afghanistan squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka comprises a mix of seasoned campaigners such as Mohammad Nabi and emerging talents like Azmatullah Omarzai, reflecting the team's commitment to building a competitive lineup.

