The American University Of Beirut And Queen Rania Teacher Academy Partner To Strengthen The Quality Of Education In The Arab World

Beirut, Thursday, February 15, 2024: The American University of Beirut (AUB) and the Queen Rania Teacher Academy (QRTA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at bolstering the quality of education in the Arab world. The agreement was signed on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at the QRTA headquarters in Amman, Jordan, and has brought together stakeholders from both institutions, as well as distinguished guests and members of the media.





The MoU marks the beginning of a new era in the realm of education, defined by collaboration, innovation, and a united vision for a brighter and more promising future. This partnership also sets the stage for transformative advancements in education, promising to leave an indelible impact on the landscape of learning and development in the Arab world.





Key representatives from QRTA included Dr. Osama Obeidat, CEO; Nabila Bashir, director of business development and growth; Rola Said, director of programs; Abed Shamlawi, director of organization performance and technology; Amjad Abu Hilal, E-Learning Manager; and Zein AlFawaz, communication manager.





Representing AUB were Dr. Fadlo R. Khuri, president; Dr. Zaher Dawy, provost; Dr. Fares El-Dahdah, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences; Dr. Imad B. Baalbaki, senior vice president for advancement and business development; Dr. Yousif Asfour, chief innovation and transformation officer; Salma Dannawi Oueida, associate vice president for development; Patrick Fitzgerald, executive director of AUB Online; Gary Saliba, business development executive of AUB Exec Ed, and Fadia Safadi Gebran, Marketing and Communications Officer, AUB Online.





Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Fadlo Khuri, AUB

President, said,“We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with QRTA. By leveraging our respective strengths and expertise, we aim to pioneer innovative solutions that will elevate the standard of education across the Arab world. This partnership will enable educators across the region with the tools and knowledge necessary to drive positive change in the field of education.”





Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Osama Obeidat, QRTA CEO, stated,“This partnership represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to empower educators and transform education in the region. Our vision is to make a substantial impact by leveraging our intellectual assets to uphold rigorous standards in crafting training programs and reshaping teacher policies. We believe that every educator deserves the tools, acknowledgment, and together with

AUB, we are poised to make a meaningful impact on the future of learning.”





The Partnership





As per the agreement, AUB and QRTA will focus on both, program development and program delivery. The two entities will collaborate to develop innovative educational programs in Arabic and English tailored for educators, incorporating best practices, leveraging cutting-edge education technologies, and adhering to core principles in adult learning.





Ensuring that these efforts reach the wider community, AUB and QRTA will facilitate the dissemination of the jointly developed programs across the Arab world. This will ensure that educators have access to high-quality, impactful, professional development opportunities.





In order to maximize reach and impact, AUB and QRTA will employ a variety of techniques to facilitate the widespread delivery of the jointly developed programs throughout the Arab world. Leveraging modern technology, such as online platforms and digital resources, will enable educators from diverse locations to access high-quality professional development opportunities. Additionally, the collaboration will involve establishing partnerships with local educational institutions and organizations to ensure that the programs are effectively disseminated and implemented within the wider community. By utilizing innovative delivery methods and forging strategic alliances, AUB and QRTA are committed to ensuring that their collaborative efforts result in meaningful and far-reaching benefits for educators across the region.





A groundbreaking initiative stemming from the collaboration is the introduction of the 'Teach for the Future' flagship program. Developed and executed through a partnership between AUB's Faculty of Arts & Sciences and QRTA educational specialists, this program marks a momentous advancement in empowering educators and molding the future of education in the Arab World. Scheduled to commence in April 2024, the program will initially be presented in Arabic, with plans for an English version in subsequent stages.





The collaboration will also encompass the hosting of academic conferences and the pursuit of joint research activities. These initiatives will play a pivotal role in enriching the broader education community by fostering collaboration, exchanging invaluable insights, and spearheading significant advancements in the field of education.





The partnership between AUB and QRTA signifies a pivotal advancement in tackling the complex dynamics of the education sector in the Arab world. Through their combined knowledge and resources, these institutions are committed to cultivating educational excellence and driving meaningful transformations that will leave a lasting imprint on the region.