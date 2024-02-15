President Ilham Aliyev Champions Renewable Energy Development - Setting Major Climate Action Goals

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Azerbaijan's
success in the oil and gas industry could serve as a model for
other countries coping with energy exports. Azerbaijan stands out
for its aggressive participation in regional activities promoting
clean energy. While Azerbaijan has established itself as a reliable
source of conventional energy, the country is not taking a rest.
The country's ambitious plans for exporting green energy are
gathering traction and transforming into actual initiatives.
The start of exporting electricity from renewable sources ushers
in a new era in Azerbaijan's energy strategy. President Ilham
Aliyev has prioritized the expansion of renewable energy sources,
seeking to increase their share of total electricity generation
capacity to 30 percent by 2030.
In January 2024, Azerbaijan significantly increased its
renewable energy production. Total renewable power generation,
including hydro, reached 172.3 million kWh, a significant increase
of 77.2 million kWh from January 2023 levels. That accounted for
around 7 percent of the total electricity generated in the country
that month. Breaking it down, we received 5.8 million kWh from wind
farms and 18.2 million kWh from solar power plants.
As President Ilham Aliyev pointed out during his swearing-in
ceremony on February 14, by the end of 2030, the majority of the
electricity will be generated by renewable energy.
"Our plans call for Azerbaijan to generate around 5,000
megawatts of renewable energy, or new energy kinds, by the end of
2030, primarily through solar, wind, and hydropower projects. The
sum I gave is totally feasible; it will be based on contracts that
have already been signed. Protocols of intent show a larger figure
of around 10,000 megawatts. As a result, we will be able to export
a significant amount of our natural gas. It'll be saved," said
President Ilham Aliyev.
Azerbaijan's total renewable energy potential surpasses 27 GW
from onshore wind and solar, with 157 GW from wind energy in the
Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea. By 2027, the country
intends to generate 3 GW of wind and 1 GW of solar energy, with 80
percent of that designated for export. Azerbaijan plans to build at
least 6 GW of additional capacity by 2037. Notably, a major global
energy business has already pledged to invest 10 GW in green energy
projects in Azerbaijan.
As part of its national policy, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy
will research and evaluate the opportunities for renewable energy
sources between 2023 and 2025. This covers research into
hydropower, geothermal energy, biofuels, hydrogen technology,
energy storage, and hydroaccumulation.
Azerbaijan is currently generating renewable energy through the
240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind power plant, which was built with Saudi
ACWA Power support; the 230 MW Garadagh solar power plant in
collaboration with Masdar in the UAE; the Shafag solar power plant
in collaboration with bp, and the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi
hydropower plants.
More agreements have been inked with Masdar, outlining the
execution of green energy projects with a combined capacity of 1000
MW. These projects include constructing a 445 MW solar power plant
in Bilasuvar, a 315 MW solar power plant in Neftchala, and a 240 MW
wind power plant in Absheron-Garadagh.
Azerbaijan has inked memoranda of understanding and
corresponding contracts with three major-league energy companies.
According to their statements, the goal is to generate a whopping
25 GW of renewable solar and wind energy, covering both onshore and
offshore projects. In this ambitious endeavor, Masdar is set to
handle 10 GW, Fortescue is taking on 12 GW, and ACWA Power has
pledged to contribute 2.5 GW of energy. This marks seriously
substantial potential on the horizon.
On December 11, 2023, at the 28th session of the Conference of
the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP28) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the global community
came together and unanimously decided to throw COP29 in Azerbaijan
in November 2024.
Now, what makes this COP29 special is that it's going to be put
together by a country from the Eastern European Group. It's a real
historical first, with all the big political shots giving a
unanimous thumbs-up to Azerbaijan as the chosen host.
"We will also contribute to the climate change agenda,
especially considering that this year Azerbaijan will host COP29,
the largest international conference in the world. Therefore, our
goals regarding renewable energy are clear. I must also state that
all these projects are being implemented and will be implemented by
foreign investors. If it is possible to say so, we are now
observing a process of competition among foreign investors. Because
so many countries want to invest in this field in Azerbaijan, we
don't have such opportunities as yet," President Ilham Aliyev noted
in this regard.
The year 2024 was declared by President Ilham Aliyev as the
"Green World Solidarity Year". This means that the entire year
ahead is gearing up for some fresh moves in the realm of renewable
energy technology, major strides in the energy switch-up, and
Azerbaijan stepping up alongside the big players in these
arenas.
Some were critical of Baku's hosting of the COP summit, citing
the country's reliance on hydrocarbons. However, this argument is
not very strong. For the foreseeable future, the globe will
continue to rely on oil and gas. However, how soon and smoothly the
energy transfer occurs will be largely determined by the tiny moves
taken by both heavyweights and local players.
Azerbaijan has rolled out the red carpet for international
investors to invest in projects paving the way for a "clean"
future. COP29 here serves as a venue for Azerbaijan to once again
demonstrate its capabilities in this field. And those who doubt us
will just have to sit back and watch us win.
