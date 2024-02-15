E-Grameen App Integrated With ONDC To Empower Rural Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 15 (KNN) Common Service Centers (CSCs), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), have announced a strategic partnership with the Open Network of Digital Commerce (ONDC) to extend e-commerce accessibility to rural communities across India.

This collaboration aims to integrate CSC's e-Grameen app into the ONDC network, serving as a buyer application for citizens in rural areas to access a wide range of e-commerce services.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, this initiative marks a significant step towards empowering local entrepreneurship and enhancing economic opportunities in rural regions.

T. Koshy, Managing Director and CEO, ONDC, expressed enthusiasm about welcoming CSCs onto the ONDC Network, highlighting the potential to leverage the extensive CSC network to provide essential e-commerce services to millions of citizens.

This move aligns with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, aiming to harness the entrepreneurial spirit of village-level entrepreneurs to bolster rural incomes.

The collaboration will unfold in two phases. Initially, CSC will integrate as a buyer-side platform, enabling citizens visiting CSCs to place orders through the e-Grameen app.

Subsequently, in the second phase, sellers registered on the CSC platform will have the capability to receive orders through the ONDC network.

Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, the Managing Director and CEO, CSC SPV, emphasised the transformative impact of this partnership in enhancing e-retail penetration in rural India.

He highlighted its potential to foster inclusive development in the remote corners of the country, thereby creating a new wave of opportunities for economic growth and empowerment.

(KNN Bureau)