Strategic Plan Promotes Recycling For Circular Economy

Doha, Qatar: To boost the recycling sector for circular economy and sustainability, the 4th 'Recycling Towards Sustainability Conference and Exhibition' 2024 began yesterday at Expo 2023 Doha, Cultural Zone.

Under the theme“Sustainability is our legacy for future generations”, the two-day event is being organised by the Ministry of Municipality.

Addressing the opening ceremony Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah said that Qatar has made remarkable achievements and successes in the field of waste management and recycling.



He said that the achievements include achieving a zero-waste rate during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 events, after converting waste into recyclable materials or clean energy in a dedicated waste treatment centre, which is considered an unprecedented success in Qatari efforts to reduce waste and sustainable development.

The event was attended by Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohamed bin Ali Al Mannai and President of Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) Eng. Essa bin Hilal Al Kuwari.

“The Ministry of Municipality's keenness to organise this conference for the fourth year in a row reflects the great interest that Qatar attaches to the issue of waste recycling and reuse for various purposes, including fertilizer production and energy generation,” said the Minister of Municipality.

He said that this is as per the Ministry's strategic plan and the Third National Development Strategy.

They aim to promote the circular economy of recycled and reused materials and adopt sustainable and effective practices by promoting the optimal use of natural resources and their sustainability for future generations.

Several governmental and semi-governmental institutions, the private sector, local factories and some parties from abroad, in addition to an elite group of experts and specialists in the field of sustainability, waste management and treatment are participating in the event.

With the participation of 47 speakers, the conference focuses on the latest methods adopted for managing and treating waste, and the importance of cooperation between individuals, communities and governments to maintain a healthier and more sustainable planet.

The event also reviews the experiences of the private sector in the field of recycling and sustainability, in addition to many successful experiences of some countries in establishing binding laws for waste management.

The activities of the first day witnessed the launch of the accompanying exhibition, which includes 39 pavilions for ministries, government institutions, private sector companies and factories, and owners of sustainability initiatives.

The Ministry of Municipality participates in a special pavilion in the exhibition to display the most important achievements made by the Ministry in the field of waste management, recycling and sustainability, in addition to displaying awareness videos to encourage individuals and companies to reduce waste and use recycled materials.

The activities of the first day of the conference also included five discussion sessions, where the first session dealt with the topic“Sustainability at Expo 2023 Doha.”

The second session reviewed“successful experiences of countries that establish waste management laws,” and the third session discussed“partnership in providing public hygiene services between the state and the private sector”.

The fourth session was also devoted to discussing many topics, under the title“Circular Economy in the Field of Recycling Industries.” The first day concluded with the fifth session, which was held under the title“Waste Management During Crises.”