Enefit Green Production Data – January 2024

The average wind speeds in January were 7.2 m/s and 7.8 m/s, in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms respectively (in January 2023, 7.1 m/s and 7.4 m/s, respectively). In Tolpanvaara wind farm (Finland) the average wind speed was recorded at 7.5 m/s.

“New wind farms in Lithuania, Finland and Estonia plus favourable wind conditions helped to achieve a considerable increase in electricity production year-on-year. Wind energy is the cheapest and most accessible way to produce large amounts of carbon-free electricity, and Enefit Green's largest electricity production units are wind farms located in Estonia and Lithuania," commented Innar Kaasik, Member of the Management Board and Head of Production at Enefit Green.

The electricity and heat energy production of the cogeneration declined notably (by -38% and -19% y-o-y, respectively), as in Q4 2023 Enefit Green sold biomass fired CHP and pellet factory in Broceni (Latvia).

January 2024 production figures still include electricity and heat energy production data from Valka and Paide CHPs as the sale of these CHPs to Utilitas is still pending approval by Estonian authorities. These CHPs produced a combined 2.3 GWh of electricity and 12.2 GWh of heat energy in January 2024.

Iru power station (the asset forming Enefit Green's Cogeneration segment going forward) produced 8.7 GWh of electricity and 37.5 GWh of heat energy in January 2024 (12.4 GWh and 38.7 GWh respectively in January 2023). There were several unplanned maintenance stoppages. More serious stoppages happened due to clogged ash removal system and due to a malfunctioning turbine vibration sensor.

The growth of solar energy production was also notable in relative terms, but due to seasonality it had a very limited impact on the total production volume in January.



