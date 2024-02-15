Kyrgyzstan Introduces New Series For Som Banknotes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 15 . A new fifth
series of 20, 50, and 100 som banknotes has been officially
introduced into circulation in Kyrgyzstan as of February 15,
Trend reports.
According to the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, these banknotes,
part of the national currency's 2023 model, feature a three-level
complex of modern security elements, ensuring reliable protection
against counterfeiting.
The primary theme of the new series of banknotes remains
unchanged, aiming to reflect Kyrgyzstan's rich historical and
cultural heritage. Portraits of notable figures from the realms of
art and culture adorn the front side, while iconic landmarks of the
country are depicted on the reverse side of the banknotes.
Additionally, both the primary color and size of the banknotes have
been retained.
The banknotes of the fifth series will be gradually introduced
into circulation as part of the planned replenishment of banknote
reserves as the supplies of the previous series diminish.
All national currency banknotes have the status of official
means of payment within the country's and are subject to mandatory
acceptance as a means of payment regardless of the year of
issue.
