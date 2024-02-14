Netherlands, Germany And Estonia Join Drone Coalition - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands, Germany, and Estonia have joined the coalition to supply Ukraine with modern drones.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an evening video address, Ukrinform reports.

"Another expansion of our international coalitions, in particular the coalition of drones. The Netherlands, Germany, and Estonia have joined the UK, Latvia, and Sweden. The foundation of the coalition is strong, the coalition is already working," Zelensky said.

He also reminded that today is a new meeting of the Ramstein. The President noted that increasing joint production and accelerating the supply of weapons, drones and air defence systems are the priorities of this Ramstein.

As reported, a coalition of drones and electronic warfare was created by Ukraine and Latvia . The decision was made during the visit of Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds to Kyiv. Later, Sweden and the United Kingdom joined the coalition.