Shah Rukh Khan At World Government Summit 2024 In Dubai; Pulls Off James Bond Moment-WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan gave fans the ideal Valentine's Day gift: being funny while discussing all things films. On Wednesday, the actor visited the World Government Summit 2024 as a guest and sat down to discuss his work. Although he discussed rejecting Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire and his four-year sabbatical from employment following Zero's failure, it is a video of him presenting himself as 'James Bond' that has gone viral.

The ceremony started with the host presenting Shah Rukh Khan as a legend. However, a humble Shah Rukh requested him not to refer to him as a legend.



“You are being very sweet. Like I told you, I am not a legend,” he said, before joking,“I am Bond, James Bond!” The moment left everyone in the room in splits.

But is Shah Rukh interested in playing James Bond? The actor admitted that he would be too'short' to fulfil the role. However, he would be willing to portray a Bond villain.

The World Government Summit 2024 took held in Dubai. Shah Rukh mentioned that he likes spending time in Dubai.



“I spend a lot of time here. I have a beautiful house which has been given to me by Nakheel. And it's one of the nicest places in the world because nobody troubles me. And his Excellency, the Prime Minister also just told me that he stays next to it. So the next new year party is with him. He's a good neighbor, but it's really nice. I really, really enjoy being in Dubai. I really love being here,” he said.

The World Government Summit has developed as a critical venue for exchanging governance best practices, encouraging cooperation, and imagining novel solutions to global concerns. India's prominent role as the distinguished guest at this year's WGS conference underlines the country's considerable contributions to the global discourse on governance, development, and progress.

Aside from Shah Rukh Khan, numerous major heads of state attended the WGS meeting, including Qatar's Emir, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad Al Tahni, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

