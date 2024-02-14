Ecowater Transforms Commercial Water Treatment Management With BMS Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EcoWater's new BMS integration modernizes commercial water softening

New BMS integration modernizes commercial water softening, enhances operational efficiency, and reduces costs

- Steve Wilson, commercial business unit manager at EcoWaterPALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EcoWater Systems ®, a renowned leader in water treatment solutions, announces it has taken a significant step forward by seamlessly integrating its Building Management Solution (BMS) into commercial water treatment systems. This breakthrough was announced at the EcoWater Dealer Convention, held on the eve of the company's 100th Anniversary-marking a significant milestone in its history and ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact.In an increasingly interconnected world, the importance of efficiency extends to every aspect of business operations, including water treatment. Hard water issues, prevalent in numerous industries, incur substantial annual maintenance and equipment replacement costs."EcoWater is committed to helping businesses enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs, regardless of the scale of their operations," said Steve Wilson, commercial business unit manager at EcoWater. "Our BMS integration allows businesses to manage their water treatment systems effectively across multiple locations. By proactively monitoring and optimizing water treatment processes, our customers can save resources while contributing to their long-term sustainability."Key Features of EcoWater's BMS integration:.Real-time monitoring: Stay on top of water treatment system performance and make data-driven decisions to enhance efficiency and cost effectiveness..Preventive maintenance: Receive timely alerts about issues such as low salt levels and operational challenges, enabling businesses to address potential problems before they escalate..Integration with top BMS providers: Connected control unit seamlessly integrates with industry BMS leaders like Cisco, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, and Schneider Electric-even across multiple locations..Cost savings: Promptly addressing hard water issues can significantly reduce maintenance and equipment replacement costs, leading to substantial savings over time.“Businesses with diverse operations are increasingly concerned with efficiently managing water treatment across multiple locations,” said Wilson.“EcoWater's BMS integration addresses this challenge by providing a centralized platform for monitoring and managing water treatment systems across various sites-resulting in uniformity and cost savings for businesses.”For more information about EcoWater's BMS integration or to locate an authorized EcoWater dealership near you, please visit .About EcoWater SystemsFounded in 1925, EcoWater (a Marmon, Berkshire Hathaway company) is one of the largest manufacturers of home water treatment systems. The company offers a wide range of water treatment products to enhance life's most precious resource, and deliver your water, perfected. EcoWater solutions are sold under the EcoWater name through an extensive international dealer network. For more information, visit: .

Leif Knutson

EcoWater Systems, LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn