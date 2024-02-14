Semiconductor Wafer Market Set To Soar Past USD 27.35 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Semiconductor Wafer market size is expected to reach USD 27.35 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.43% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The supply chain disruptions, increasing demand for electronics, growth in the automotive industry, advancements in semiconductor manufacturing technologies, 5G and IoT expansion, development of AI and machine learning applications, and renewable energy systems are fueling the market's growth.

Westford, USA, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Semiconductor Wafer market , increasing wafer size and silicon carbide adoption, rising demand for 3D ICs and advanced packaging, focus on environmental sustainability and energy-efficient wafers, greater use of compound semiconductors, expansion of foundries and semiconductor fabrication facilities, growing interest in gallium nitride (GaN) wafers, development of EUV lithography for finer semiconductor patterning, emergence of edge computing and AI-specific wafers, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Semiconductor Wafer Market"



Pages - 157

Tables - 64 Figures - 75

A semiconductor wafer is a thin slice of semiconductor material, such as silicon, used to manufacture integrated circuits (ICs). Wafers are typically 300 millimeters in diameter and less than a millimeter thick. They are polished to a mirror-like finish and extremely clean to minimize defects.

Prominent Players in the Semiconductor Wafer Market



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

Samsung Electronics

Intel

GlobalFoundries

SK hynix

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Micron Technology

Infineon Technologies

Renesas Electronics

Sony Semiconductor Solutions

Analog Devices

ON Semiconductor

Rohm Semiconductor

Nexperia

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics Texas Instruments

Silicon Wafers Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Silicon Wafers dominated the global online market as they have been the standard in the semiconductor industry for decades. This maturity has led to well-established manufacturing processes, quality control, and a vast ecosystem of suppliers, foundries, and equipment manufacturers.

Consumer Electronics is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the consumer electronics is the leading segment as they have been consistent drivers of semiconductor wafer sales. The demand for smaller, faster, and more energy-efficient chips for these devices continues to grow as consumers seek advanced features and improved performance.

Asia-Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets as many of the world's largest semiconductor foundries and chip manufacturers are based in this region. Taiwan, in particular, is home to TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), one of the world's largest and most advanced semiconductor foundries.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Semiconductor Wafer market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Semiconductor Wafer.

Key Developments in the Semiconductor Wafer Market



In May 2023, Qualcomm announced a strategic partnership with Google to develop reference designs and software solutions for next-generation consumer devices based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors. In March 2023, Intel announced the launch of its new Alder Lake processors, featuring a hybrid architecture combining high-performance and high-efficiency cores for improved performance and power efficiency.

Key Questions Answered in Semiconductor Wafer Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence? In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

