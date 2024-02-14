The Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of The Republic Of Uganda Meets With The Conference Of The Parties (COP) 28 President

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Hon. Gen Jeje Odongo Abubakhar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda has today met with His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber , COP 28 President on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit taking place in Dubai, UAE from 12-14 February 2024.
They held discussions on international issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on implementing the outcomes of both the COP28 and G77+China Summits.
