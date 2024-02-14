A Culinary Extravaganza Like No Other at Bab Al Qasr Hotel's Street Food and Wine Market

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: Embark on a flavorful journey that transcends borders at Bab Al Qasr Hotel with the Street Food and Wine Market, promising guests a gastronomic celebration like no other, featuring global street foods paired with the finest wines, all within the elegant indoor and outdoor ambiance of the Rose Lounge Bar on the 17th of February from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.



Treat yourself to a diverse array of mouthwatering street food creations paired with a curated selection of fine wines. Just AED 150 per person lets you dive into this culinary adventure, with the entire amount redeemable for both food and drinks available at the event. Explore a range of flavors from savory to sweet in an evening that is a feast for the senses and a true delight for food and wine connoisseurs.



"The Street Food and Wine Market has been one of the most awaited celebrations of flavors and flair at Bab Al Qasr Hotel. It is a tribute to the rich tapestry of street food culture, and we aim for our guests to experience a unique blend of flavors and cultures in a setting that exudes luxury and warmth," said Elias Saad, the Executive Assistant Manager i/c of Food and Beverage at Bab Al Qasr Hotel.



MENAFN14022024003390011655ID1107851480