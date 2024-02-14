NATO-Ukraine Council Will Convene This Week: Stoltenberg Outlines Main Topic Of Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This week's meetings of the NATO-Ukraine Council and the US-led Ukraine Defence Contact Group will discuss the Alliance's support for Kyiv.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at a press conference ahead of the meetings of NATO Ministers of Defence in Brussels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“This week, we will also hold a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council and a virtual meeting of the US-led Ukraine Defence Contact Group. Both of these meetings will focus on our support [for Ukraine],” he said.

Stoltenberg stressed that NATO allies will continue to help Ukraine move closer to NATO standards on everything from procurement to logistics.

“Allies continue to make major deliveries of weapons, equipment, and ammunition. This support makes a real difference. With our help, the brave Ukrainians have retaken half of the territory that Russia seized, opened a corridor in the Black Sea, and are inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces,” said the Secretary General.

According to him, NATO's support is“an example of true transatlantic burden sharing.” He also welcomed the recent decision by the European Union on a major new package of aid, adding that he counts on“US Congress to follow soon.”

“This is not charity. It is an investment in our own security,” Stoltenberg stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, as part of a North Atlantic Council meeting, NATO allies on Tuesday met with European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton to coordinate efforts to strengthen the capabilities of the defense industry and coordinate work to continue supporting Ukraine.