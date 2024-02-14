Iran’s parliament website experiences disruptions after cyberattack

(MENAFN) State media reported that the websites of Iran’s parliament and its affiliated news agency experienced disruptions on Tuesday after being targeted by hackers.



“The websites of the parliament and Khane Mellat (ICANA.ir) news agency have been hacked and become unavailable since this morning due to cyberattacks,” an official Iranian news outlet reported the incident.



“The scale of the problem is under investigation by expert technical teams,” the news agency further mentioned, citing a declaration from the government.



The cyberattack was attributed to a hacking group known as "Uprising till Overthrow," which is affiliated with the exiled opposition group, the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), an organization that Iran considers a terrorist group.



According to a statement posted on its Telegram channel, the group claimed responsibility for hacking 600 servers associated with Iran’s parliament and subsequently released numerous pages of hacked material on its Telegram page.



This cyberattack occurred less than three weeks before Iran is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on March 1.



It's worth noting that websites linked to Iran’s government and affiliated media outlets have been targeted by several cyberattacks over the years.

