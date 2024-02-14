Bajaj Housing Finance Unveils The 'DIY Home Loan' Application, Transforming Consumer Experience

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd , one of the country's fastest growing housing finance companies, announced the launch of its 'DIY' application for Home Loans – an end-to-end digital journey to transform the customer experience.



The DIY process of availing home loans now enables consumers to enjoy a contact-free journey from the application stage to the approval stage by facilitating document upload and bank account verification online.





The newest fully integrated digital journey is a response to consumer expectations of ease and immediacy in the application to approval stages of the home loan process. Built as a seamless digital-first solution, it does away with physical documentation, making the experience of availing a home loan simpler and faster.





Through this user-friendly platform, applicants will undergo a streamlined process that includes entering necessary details, uploading relevant documents, and completing all verification steps online. Upon completion of this journey, the applicant's financial and other crucial verifications will be efficiently processed – whereby, the application is processed for approval without follow up, subject to eligibility .





Home loans from Bajaj Housing Finance come with a host of benefits such as customized repayment options and disbursal in 48 hours*. The facility is in line with Bajaj Housing Finance's focus on customer centricity and enabling millions to access home finance in a simple and convenient manner.







*Terms and conditions apply.





About Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited - one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 76.5 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for the purchase and renovation of homes, or commercial spaces. It also provides loans against property for business or personal needs as well as working capital for business expansion purposes. The Company also offers finance to developers engaged in the construction of residential and commercial properties as well as lease rental discounting to developers and high-net-worth individuals. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited enjoys the highest credit ratings from CRISIL as well as India Ratings. The Company is rated AAA/Stable for its long-term debt programme and A1+ for its short-term debt programme from CRISIL and India Ratings.