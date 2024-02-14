Fuzzy Logic AI Used To Train Police And Help Make Americans Safer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Figure 1. Students learning about investigative techniques

Figure 2. Law enforcement officer testifying in court.

Figure 3. Police Officers Immerse in HIITS Conversation

Police officers build investigative skills and develop better relationships with the public by practicing with AI-driven virtual role-players.

- Dale Olsen, Ph.D.

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Right Experiences Help Police Identify the Right Suspects

When a crime has been committed, investigators are often confronted with a mystery that has many possible solutions. Who are the possible suspects? If there are witnesses, could they be trusted? If physical evidence exists, is it real and does it point to the right suspects? Is there sufficient evidence to bring a case? A critical element in solving crimes is the investigators' skill at reading people and getting those who are guilty to admit their involvement. While there are organizations teaching classes on investigative skills, lectures alone do not build the necessary skills. Traditionally, investigators learn through classes and by working with others in their department or organization. Unfortunately, that can take years and that experience does not always provide the best training. Fortunately, fuzzy logic AI can help solve the problem.

“In artificial intelligence (AI) systems, fuzzy logic is used to imitate human reasoning and cognition.” SIMmersion's fuzzy-logic AI driven virtual role-players can be carefully crafted to provide the right experiences helping law enforcement agents learn the best methods of finding the truth.

First AI Virtual Role-Player Training for Law Enforcement

SIMmersion's first virtual role-player developed for law enforcement was designed to give new FBI agents experiences conducting an investigative interview. (see Einspahr, O. (2001). The interview challenge: Mike Simmen versus the FBI. FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin, Volume 69, Number 4: 16-21). This system was designed to be utilized by new agents, but as the Bureau discovered its value, they decided to distribute it throughout their organization. As a result of that success, they then decided to distribute it to law enforcement agencies throughout the United States.

Building Community Relationships

Another important part of the FBI mission is to build an understanding with various special communities in the U.S.A. such as those with middle eastern or other heritages. To help meet this need and to provide safe realistic experiences, SIMmersion developed a series of AI-driven role-players to help their special agents improve their understanding of various cultures and build better relationships with the public in general.

Courtroom Testimony

That work spawned the development of a series of new law enforcement training systems, including projects for both the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). These systems were developed to provide the opportunity to practice testifying accurately in court. For these role-play practices, special agents would first be questioned by a friendly prosecutor and then by a defense attorney who would provide a very challenging cross examination. SIMmersion continued supporting law enforcement by developing courtroom training for the Army, and then comprehensive courtroom training for all the Department of Defense's Judge Advocate General's Corps (JAG).

Building Rapport During an Investigation Helps Investigators Find the Truth

Because of the wide distribution of some of these systems, there is a demand for investigative training systems involving both the investigative interview and“soft” interrogation methods. As a result of this demand, SIMmersion developed The Hands-on Interview & Interrogation Training System (HIITS ). This training experience helps law enforcement agents learn to build rapport and identify signs of truth-telling and attempted deception.

Army's Inspector General Training

After the HIITS training was shown to the Army's Inspector General's office, SIMmersion was contracted to develop comprehensive investigative training systems to support their mission of providing“impartial, objective, and unbiased advice and oversight to the Army through relevant, timely, and thorough inspections, assistance, investigations...”. SIMmersion's systems became an integral part of their training program.

Supporting Classroom Training

As mentioned earlier, classroom investigative techniques are taught by various organizations. Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates (WZ) provides outstanding classroom training for both public and private organizations. Their website notes that they are“the world leader in investigative interview training”. They realized that practice with SIMmersion's virtual role-players would help investigators master needed skills. Specifically, WZ says that“An investigator who has attended the WZ Seminar on Investigative Interviewing Techniques may have the knowledge, but do they have the skills? The LINK is a simulated experience that provides investigators with the ability to master their strategy and techniques before they attempt a real interview.” SIMmersion and WZ worked together to develop the LINK and are currently developing new training systems.

Concluding Remarks

Conversational skills are an important part of getting to the truth and solving crimes, but like with learning any skill, practice is essential. On-the-job learning during an investigation involving real people and real crimes can result in serious errors. SIMmersion's virtual role-players provide an effective and safe alternative where mistakes do no harm.

