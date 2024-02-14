Israeli Occupation Should Stop Aggression On Gaza - British Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Sarah Al-Mutairi and Ali Al-Reshidi

KUWAIT, Feb 14 (KUNA)-- British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa Lord Ahmad urged the Israeli occupation to "stop this now" in reference to aggression on Gaza, and to build a sustainable ceasefire to end hostilities to ultimately reach a two-state solution.

Lord Ahmad, in an interview with Kuwait TV and KUNA, said Britain has a message to the Israeli occupation, "stop this now," and highlighted four key points to end the conflict in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He said the four points included building a sustainable ceasefire and an end the hostilities, which killed more than 27,000 Palstinians, injured over 67,000 and displaced hundreds of thousands of Gazans others as well as causing massive destruction to public and private properties.

He said 70 percent of the human losses were women and children.

Lord Ahmad said a plan for Palestinians to govern the West Bank and Gaza Strip was essential which means rejuvenating Palestinians leadership, then there would be a need for the reconstruction of Gaza, while including researchers and academics who could propose a highly forward-thinking and inclusive vision of Palestine.

The last and most important point, he said, was the establishment of the Palestinian state. "The best way to ensure the stability and security in the region was the delivery of the two-state solution," where the Palestinian state would be established on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Lord Ahmad, reacting to the Israeli occupation's aggrression on Gaza, emphasized the UK clear position on this matter, citing the Foreign Secretary David Cameron who recently said that "we want this to stop," and warned of the dangerous escalation of Rafah which left many innocent Palestinians displaced with nowhere to go.

The Palestinians are living in difficult circumstances and need every help possible to alleviate their suffering, caused by the Israeli occupation's aggression.

Kuwait has sent 42 planes loaded with more 1,000 tons of humanitarian aid, ambulances, medical equipment and generators to help the Palestinians in Gaza.

Lord Ahmad, meanwhile, said the Houthis were posing a threat to international shipping lines in the Red Sea because of their attacks on ships, which would cause 10-15 days delay thus increase cost and time.

The US announced a 10-nation military mission in the Red Sea to prevent attacks by the Houthis thus protect sea navigation.

Lord Ahmad confirmed that the UK was supportive of the efforts King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to resolve the dispute in Yemen and reach peace. "There is no point of continuing this conflict, not only it would disrupt the region but it has a global impact as well," he said.

He, on the other hand, confirmed that the UK was aligned with Kuwait regarding the Iraqi Federal Court's ruling which annulled Khor Abdullah agreement.

"The United Kingdom is aligned with Kuwait's way of thinking and the ruling should not apply on something that was decided upon long time ago," he emphasized, he hoped it would come to resolution, as he recounted that the UK is proud to stand with Kuwait, as well as proud of such deep rooted friendship.

Kuwait and Iraq signed an agreement in 2012 to regulate navigation in Khor Abdullah waterway. The agreement entered force on December 5, 2013 and the two countries deposited it with the UN on December 18, 2013.

On bilateral relations which spanned over 125 years, Lord Ahmad stated that the over-century ties between the two countries were deep as the UK is proud of such celebration and recognized the history with Kuwait, "not just partners but friendships."

Lord Ahmad and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah co-chaired the 20th UK-Kuwait Joint Streering Group meeting yesterday, and admired the strong collaboration between the United Kingdom and Kuwait.

He also praised the great education links where 10,000 Kuwaitis study in UK.

Lord Ahamd confirmed as part of welcoming Kuwaitis, the United Kingdom introduced a new electronic visa scheme which will be fully operational on February 22th, and cost only GPB 10 (KD 3.9), which would facilitates smooth travel between "our nations as it demonstrats the length of the relationships with Kuwait."

Lord Ahmad announced that part of his visit to Kuwait, he would attend a graduation ceremony for women's economic leadership program, which highlighted great cooperation between Kuwait and UK to support and empower women. (end)

