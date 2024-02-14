Revealed: The 50 Most Popular Pet Names Of 2023 According To Vets Choice Insurance Study

(MENAFN- GetNews)

A comprehensive study analyzing over 20,000 records has revealed the 50 most popular pet names in 2023, conducted by Vets Choice Insurance for Pets. This research highlights the significant influence of cultural and historical factors on pet naming trends, with the top 50 names comprising more than 25% of all names within the dataset.

The analysis identifies 'Luna' as the leading pet name, underlining a preference for celestial names and the impact of popular culture and historical significance on naming patterns. The Latin term for 'moon,' associated with the Roman moon goddess, 'Luna' has gained popularity, influenced by factors like the Harry Potter series and celebrities' naming choices.

Charlie and Milo, ranking second and twelfth, underscore the lasting popularity of these names, with Charlie being favored since 1880 and Milo reflecting diverse influences, including international cinema and Australian consumer brands.

The entry of 'Loki' at number 38 points to the increasing role of pop culture, notably the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in pet naming practices. Names such as Muggle, Freddie Mercury, and Slim Shady further illustrate the influence of entertainment and celebrity culture on pet naming decisions.

This study not only highlights the most popular pet names but also delves into the origins and meanings behind these names, demonstrating pets' integral role as cherished companions and family members. Vets Choice Insurance for Pets, a premier provider of pet insurance solutions in Australia for dogs and cats, remains committed to the health and welfare of pets nationwide.

Full list of top 50 dog names:

1 Luna

2 Charlie

3 Coco

4 Bella

5 Daisy

6 Ruby

7 Molly

8 Frankie

9 Archie

10 Max

11 Teddy

12 Milo

13 Alfie

14 Ollie

15 Willow

16 Rosie

17 Lily

18 Buddy

19 Toby

20 Poppy

21 Bailey

22 Nala

23 Millie

24 Bear

25 Lola

26 Maggie

27 Bonnie

28 Lucy

29 Oscar

30 Tilly

31 Leo

32 Rocky

33 Benji

34 Winnie

35 Marley

36 Missy

37 Jasper

38 Loki

39 Lulu

40 Winston

41 Billie

42 Ellie

43 Ziggy

44 Cooper

45 Arlo

46 Murphy

47 Louie

48 Pippa

49 Hugo

50 Koda

