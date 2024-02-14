Revealed: The 50 Most Popular Pet Names Of 2023 According To Vets Choice Insurance Study

(MENAFN- GetNews)
A comprehensive study analyzing over 20,000 records has revealed the 50 most popular pet names in 2023, conducted by Vets Choice Insurance for Pets. This research highlights the significant influence of cultural and historical factors on pet naming trends, with the top 50 names comprising more than 25% of all names within the dataset.
The analysis identifies 'Luna' as the leading pet name, underlining a preference for celestial names and the impact of popular culture and historical significance on naming patterns. The Latin term for 'moon,' associated with the Roman moon goddess, 'Luna' has gained popularity, influenced by factors like the Harry Potter series and celebrities' naming choices.
Charlie and Milo, ranking second and twelfth, underscore the lasting popularity of these names, with Charlie being favored since 1880 and Milo reflecting diverse influences, including international cinema and Australian consumer brands.
The entry of 'Loki' at number 38 points to the increasing role of pop culture, notably the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in pet naming practices. Names such as Muggle, Freddie Mercury, and Slim Shady further illustrate the influence of entertainment and celebrity culture on pet naming decisions.
This study not only highlights the most popular pet names but also delves into the origins and meanings behind these names, demonstrating pets' integral role as cherished companions and family members. Vets Choice Insurance for Pets, a premier provider of pet insurance solutions in Australia for dogs and cats, remains committed to the health and welfare of pets nationwide.
Vets Choice Insurance for Pets is a leading provider of pet insurance solutions specializing in pet insurance in Australia for dogs and cats and, dedicated to the health and well-being of pets across the nation.
Full list of top 50 dog names:
1 Luna
2 Charlie
3 Coco
4 Bella
5 Daisy
6 Ruby
7 Molly
8 Frankie
9 Archie
10 Max
11 Teddy
12 Milo
13 Alfie
14 Ollie
15 Willow
16 Rosie
17 Lily
18 Buddy
19 Toby
20 Poppy
21 Bailey
22 Nala
23 Millie
24 Bear
25 Lola
26 Maggie
27 Bonnie
28 Lucy
29 Oscar
30 Tilly
31 Leo
32 Rocky
33 Benji
34 Winnie
35 Marley
36 Missy
37 Jasper
38 Loki
39 Lulu
40 Winston
41 Billie
42 Ellie
43 Ziggy
44 Cooper
45 Arlo
46 Murphy
47 Louie
48 Pippa
49 Hugo
50 Koda
For more information on the study or to learn more about Vets Choice Insurance for Pets, please contact the Marketing department via email to vetschoicemarketing at com
Media Contact
Company Name: Vets Choice Insurance for Pets
Contact Person: Dylan Bianchi
Email: Send Email
Country: Australia
Website:
MENAFN14022024003238003268ID1107849733
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.