Poland's President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Andrzej Duda, the President of the Poland Republic, has sent a
congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide
victory in the election, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
I extend my sincere congratulations on your re-election as the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and wish you success in
fulfilling this honorable and responsible mission.
I am confident that the longstanding friendship and fruitful
cooperation between Poland and Azerbaijan will continue to develop
dynamically, bringing tangible benefits to both our countries and
peoples. I am also convinced that through the continuation of
intensive political dialogue between our countries and the
implementation of joint projects and commitments, especially in the
economic field, bilateral relations will continue to grow steadily.
I hope that Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union will
deepen further within the framework of the new cooperation
agreement, yielding tangible benefits in bilateral cooperation.
Mr. President, I wish that during your next term in office, you
will implement all the programs you have planned for the overall
development of Azerbaijan and the enhancement of the country's
authority in the international arena.
Furthermore, I reaffirm my invitation for you to pay an official
visit to Poland at a time convenient for you.
Mr. President, I wish you robust health and great achievements
in your endeavors for the strengthening of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the prosperity of all its citizens.
Respectfully,
Andrzej Duda
President of the Republic of Poland"
