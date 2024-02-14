Poland's President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Andrzej Duda, the President of the Poland Republic, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the election, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

I extend my sincere congratulations on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and wish you success in fulfilling this honorable and responsible mission.

I am confident that the longstanding friendship and fruitful cooperation between Poland and Azerbaijan will continue to develop dynamically, bringing tangible benefits to both our countries and peoples. I am also convinced that through the continuation of intensive political dialogue between our countries and the implementation of joint projects and commitments, especially in the economic field, bilateral relations will continue to grow steadily. I hope that Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union will deepen further within the framework of the new cooperation agreement, yielding tangible benefits in bilateral cooperation.

Mr. President, I wish that during your next term in office, you will implement all the programs you have planned for the overall development of Azerbaijan and the enhancement of the country's authority in the international arena.

Furthermore, I reaffirm my invitation for you to pay an official visit to Poland at a time convenient for you.

Mr. President, I wish you robust health and great achievements in your endeavors for the strengthening of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the prosperity of all its citizens.

Respectfully,

Andrzej Duda

President of the Republic of Poland"