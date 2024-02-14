Azerbaijan Rejects Unfounded Claims Of Josep Borrell - Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry made a statement on unfounded
commentary against Azerbaijan voiced by J. Borrell on February 13
during a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister
Ararat Mirzoyan, Azernews reports.
“We condemn and reject the groundless allegations against
Azerbaijan voiced by Josep Borrell, the European Union's (EU) High
Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, during a
joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat
Mirzoyan on 13 February,” said Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign
Affairs as it commented on anti-Azerbaijani allegations by the EU
High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep
Borrell.
“The High Representative Joseph Borrell's whitewashing of
Armenia, which committed the act of armed aggression, is considered
as turning a blind eye to its military provocation. Unfortunately,
the EU side is dismissive toward the fact of injury of an
Azerbaijani serviceman as a result of an unprovoked sniper attack
following 5 months of stable situation.
Azerbaijan's response to the provocation was totally adequate
and of a local character. These response measures have also
prevented Armenia from further expanding its military
escalation.
Moreover, we must reiterate that the proposal of the High
Representative of the European Union for the distancing of forces,
which has no practical significance, is regretful. The EU should
take into account the fact that the mercenaries deployed by Armenia
in border regions under the“patronage of the European Union
Mission” jeopardize the lives of Azerbaijani servicemen and
civilians.
Furthermore, it is unacceptable to refer to residents of
Armenian origin who voluntarily departed Azerbaijan's Garabagh
economic region as displaced people, and to utilize non-existent
names such as“Nagorno-Karabakh” referring to this region, which is
an Azerbaijani territory. The EU is also well aware that the
government of Azerbaijan has repeatedly requested that Armenian
residents remain in their houses.
Unfortunately, despite the High Representative has corrected the
reference about the figures in relation to the Armenian residents
who left the territory, that has not been voiced even by the
Armenians, it is clear that the representative is under the
influence of Armenian propaganda in this matter.
Yet again, we note with regret that despite the President of the
European Council Charles Michel's peace initiatives, the High
Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, by taking a
unilateral pro-Armenian stance, deliberately creates an impasse
between Azerbaijan and the European Union institutions, while
further isolating himself from the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization
process,” the ministry emphasized.
