UNRWA Director In Jordan Calls On Key Donors To Reverse Funding Suspension

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - UNRWA Director in Jordan Olaf Becker on Tuesday said that key donors' suspension of their funding deprives the UN relief agency of around half of its projected income for 2024.

"The freeze of the top nation's contributions could deprive UNRWA from over 51 per cent of its projected income for 2024, which will jeopardize the critical humanitarian response in Gaza, and the healthcare, education, relief, social services and economic support to the broader Palestine refugee population in the region, including in Jordan," Becker told a press conference at an UNRWA-run school in east Amman.



The US, Germany, Australia, Canada, Italy, Finland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the UK and Scotland have halted funding to UNRWA following Israeli allegations that some of the agency's employees were involved in the October 7 attacks.



UNRWA said it opened an investigation and terminated 10 employees following the Israeli allegations.



“If the current situation remains unchanged, we will be unable to continue providing all our services past the end of February,” Becker said.

Asked by The Jordan Times whether other countries have stepped in to fill the gap in UNRWA's budget, Becker said, "Some countries have increased their support to UNRWA, but none have come close to bridging the financial gap caused by the defunding".

Regarding Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Becker said that the Kingdom hosts 2.4 million registered refugees, constituting about 42 per cent of refugees in the region, which makes it the largest out of the five fields in which UNRWA operates.



Becker warned that the defunding could put UNRWA services to Jordan at risk, impacting 161 schools serving more than 107,000 students, 25 health centers providing over 1.6 million medical consultations annually, and cash assistance support for 59,000 vulnerable individuals, including 20,000 Palestinian refugees who have fled Syria.

He added that UNRWA is also responsible for waste management in 10 official camps where over 400,000 individuals reside.

To run all these services, he said that, UNRWA annual operations budget in Jordan is around $145 million, with almost 7,000 local staff, making UNRWA one of the largest employers in the country.



Becker highlighted the growing pressure on the government of Jordan, which spends approximately $1 billion per year for Palestinian refugees, amidst a decline in funding for the Syria response plan.

He underscored that these challenges are compounded by the impact of COVID-19, the conflict in Ukraine, and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Becker commended Jordan for remaining an example of stability and a safe haven for Palestinian refugees. He emphasised that UNRWA fully relies on donor contributions to fulfill its mandate toward Palestinian refugees and called on donors to reconsider their decision and urgently resume support to UNRWA.

UN Resident Coordinator in Jordan Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, warned of“dire” consequences for Palestine refugees in Jordan if funding for UNRWA is not immediately reinstated.“When UNRWA's future hangs in the balance, so do the lives and hope of millions of Palestine refugees.”

On the situation in Gaza, Juliette Touma, Director of Communications at UNRWA raised concern on the deteriorating condition of Palestinians in Rafah on the southern edge of Gaza.

Touma said that around 1.5 million displaced Palestinians have been sheltering in Rafah with poor infrastructure.

Israel is reportedly preparing a ground offensive into Rafah amid growing calls on Israel to refrain from launching military operation on Rafah, the last refuge for Gazans fleeing widespread bombardment in other parts of the coastal territory.

She said that 156 UNRWA staff members have lost their lives since October 7.

