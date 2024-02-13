Directed Energy Weapons Market Growth In India

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing procurement and development of advanced military platforms and systems to tackle border disputes

The demand for the directed energy weapons market in India has increased in recent years due to rapid economic development, increasing security threats, and increased border disputes. According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), defense expenditure in India was approximately USD 76.6 billion in 2021. Huge investments have been made in the country to develop a series of directed energy weapons, such as a laser weapon of the DEW family that could fire a beam with a potency of 25 kilowatts intercepting ballistic missiles in its terminal phase within the range of seven kilometers.

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is currently working on a 10-kilowatt DEW that will enable armed forces to take down targets such as UAVs. The defense sector in India is also focusing on developing dynamic gas lasers, which can be deployed by a moving vehicle. The country has also carried out two anti-ballistic missile interception tests by launching the anti-aircraft missile.

India is pursuing hypersonic and directed-energy weapons. The second edition of India's Technology Perspective and Capability Roadmap, released in 2018 by the Ministry of Defence, previewed more than 200 pieces of equipment envisaged for induction into the military in late 2021. Among the list of projects that the industry was encouraged to pursue was a Tactical High Energy Laser System for the Army and Air Force.

In November 2020, the DRDO of India announced a Chemical Oxygen Iodine Laser (COIL) as a 30-100 kW vehicle-mounted gas dynamic high-power laser-based DEW by LASTEC under development.

