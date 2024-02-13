Farmers In Occupied Territories Are Being Coerced Into Registration, Facing Threats Of Reprisals - CNR

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Occupiers are pressuring Ukrainian farmers in temporarily occupied territories (TOT), demanding that they register their businesses in accordance with the aggressor's legislation.

The Center for National Resistance (CNR) reported this in Telegram , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

"Representatives of the Russian occupation administrations systematically conduct various gatherings, pressuring local entrepreneurs. Occupiers threaten farmers in the temporarily occupied territories if they do not register in Russian registers. Nevertheless, in the temporarily occupied territories, locals continue to sabotage business registration in accordance with Russian legislation," the statement said.

Fedorov: Enemy plans to populateof Zaporizhzhia region with citizens from Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus

As noted, since the full-scale invasion, Russians have been claiming "full support" from the local population, but the facts indicate the opposite.

"The list of all representatives of the Russian occupation administrations is in our resistance, and everyone involved in crimes in the temporarily occupied territories will face fair punishment," reminds the Center for National Resistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, occupiers exported approximately 5 million tons of grain from the temporarily occupied territories last year .