Russian Bank's Clients Keen On Establishing Co-Op With Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 13. Russian Bank
Otkritie Financial Corporation's clients are willing to establish
mutually beneficial relations with representatives of Uzbekistan's
business circles, Trend reports.
This was discussed at a meeting between representatives of
Uzbekistan's Consulate General in St. Petersburg and the manager of
the West Siberian department of Bank Otkritie Financial
Corporation, Svetlana Shumatova.
The sides discussed the development of investment cooperation,
taking into account the bank's close ties with major entrepreneurs
in the Russian Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk regions.
Positive changes in Uzbekistan and ongoing economic reforms
arouse the confidence of Russian businessmen.
They are planning to visit Samarkand to meet potential partners
in March this year.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia amounted
to $9.8 billion in 2023.
Russia ranked second among Uzbekistan's trading partners in
2023. The first place went to China, whose trade turnover increased
by 52.2 percent to $13.7 billion last year.
MENAFN13022024000187011040ID1107848172
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.