Russian Bank's Clients Keen On Establishing Co-Op With Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 13. Russian Bank Otkritie Financial Corporation's clients are willing to establish mutually beneficial relations with representatives of Uzbekistan's business circles, Trend reports.

This was discussed at a meeting between representatives of Uzbekistan's Consulate General in St. Petersburg and the manager of the West Siberian department of Bank Otkritie Financial Corporation, Svetlana Shumatova.

The sides discussed the development of investment cooperation, taking into account the bank's close ties with major entrepreneurs in the Russian Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk regions.

Positive changes in Uzbekistan and ongoing economic reforms arouse the confidence of Russian businessmen.

They are planning to visit Samarkand to meet potential partners in March this year.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia amounted to $9.8 billion in 2023.

Russia ranked second among Uzbekistan's trading partners in 2023. The first place went to China, whose trade turnover increased by 52.2 percent to $13.7 billion last year.