Turkmenistan Seeks To Contribute To Attainment Of Global Goals

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 13. Turkmenistan, as a member of the international community, clearly
formulates and implements its approaches and actions, setting
priorities according to which the country's contribution will
contribute to the early achievement of global goals, Trend reports.
According to an official source, this was stated by the Deputy
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs
of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, who arrived at the head of the
Turkmen delegation to participate in the meetings of the World
Government Summit (WGS 2024).
In this context, the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of
Turkmenistan highlighted such aspects as transport connectivity and
sustainability.
Meredov noted that, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, six
resolutions of the UN General Assembly on sustainable transport
have been adopted over the past decade.
At the same time, Meredov proposed the creation of the Global
Atlas of Sustainable Transport Connectivity, the Global Energy
Security and Sustainability Cooperation Alliance, and the
development of the Global Circular Economy Transition Framework
based on the priorities of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable
Development.
