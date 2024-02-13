Private Label Beverages Unveils New Solutions For Energy Drink Manufacturers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PL Beverage, Beverage Development & Production Company, announce the launch of its new private-label beverage offerings.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flexible, Dynamic, and Customer-Centric: PL Beverage Paves the WayPL Beverage, Beverage Development & Production Company, announce the launch of its new private-label beverage offerings. Committed to excellence, PL Beverage brings forth a diverse portfolio of beverages, including energy drinks, beer, wine, hard seltzers, juices, and more.Three Core Principles Define PL Beverage:1. Customer Centricity: The PL Beverage team is passionate about creating exceptional client experiences. They collaborate closely with their partners to craft nothing less than outstanding private-label beverages. Their commitment extends beyond the product itself to providing top-notch promotional services.2. Quality: Their state-of-the-art facility, equipped with the latest technology, ensures that every beverage they produce is 100% made in Germany. Rigorous quality testing and adherence to industry standards guarantee the finest private-label products.3. Innovation: In a rapidly evolving landscape, PL Beverage stays ahead by embracing new technologies. From sourcing ingredients to production, they offer innovative options that span the entire beverage value chain.Comprehensive Services Include:1. Beverage Development: From German beer and wine to health shots, sodas, and flavored water, their portfolio offers endless possibilities.2. Production Facility: Their facility can produce any beverage of clients liking in any can size and design. Whether it's a classic varnish or a custom label.3. Packaging Design: PL Beverage creates eye-catching labels that align with clients brand guidelines, ensuring clients beverage stands out on any shelf.4. Storage & Logistics: They provide short-term storage free of charge and can manage worldwide distribution upon request.5. Production Plant Tour: Curious about their process? Visit their centrally located German production plant.PL Beverage: Where Innovation Meets Flavor. Contact us today at to explore the future of private-label energy drinks. For media inquiries, please get in touch with ....About PL Beverage:PL Beverage is more than a private label manufacturer; they're good strategic partner in beverage innovation. With a production capacity of over 250 million fills per year, they cater to small innovators and large enterprises. Their commitment to quality, flexibility, and customer satisfaction sets them apart.

Private Label Beverage

Private Label Beverage

+41 52 212 12 51

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram